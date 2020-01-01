Snapdragon 820 vs Kirin 970
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
46
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Performs 44% better in floating-point computations
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2150 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
Kirin 970 +21%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
809
Kirin 970 +72%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|-
|12
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8996
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
