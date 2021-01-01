Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Snapdragon 820 vs Kirin 980

Snapdragon 820
VS
Kirin 980
Snapdragon 820
Kirin 980

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 9 score – 479K vs 270K
  • Performs 39% better in floating-point computations
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2150 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29.8 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 820
vs
Kirin 980

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 820
270048
Kirin 980 +77%
479333
CPU 71915 142027
GPU 90703 144227
Memory 44715 77986
UX 58026 109693
Total score 270048 479333
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 820
320
Kirin 980 +117%
695
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 820
816
Kirin 980 +207%
2503
Image compression 48 Mpixels/s 123.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection 8.36 images/s 20.4 images/s
Speech recognition 19.45 words/s 47.2 words/s
Machine learning 17 images/s 47.4 images/s
Camera shooting 10.75 images/s 23.2 images/s
HTML 5 0.68 Mnodes/s 2.39 Mnodes/s
SQLite 231.4 Krows/s 655 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2150 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 6.9 billion
TDP 11 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 624 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 2 10
Shading units 256 160
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced November 2015 August 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8996 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Snapdragon 820, or ask any questions
