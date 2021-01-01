Snapdragon 820 vs Kirin 980
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
58
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
46
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Announced 2-years and 10-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 9 score – 479K vs 270K
- Performs 39% better in floating-point computations
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2150 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29.8 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|71915
|142027
|GPU
|90703
|144227
|Memory
|44715
|77986
|UX
|58026
|109693
|Total score
|270048
|479333
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
320
Kirin 980 +117%
695
Multi-Core Score
816
Kirin 980 +207%
2503
|Image compression
|48 Mpixels/s
|123.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|8.36 images/s
|20.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|19.45 words/s
|47.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|17 images/s
|47.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|10.75 images/s
|23.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.68 Mnodes/s
|2.39 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|231.4 Krows/s
|655 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Kirin 980
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|11 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|10
|Shading units
|256
|160
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8996
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
