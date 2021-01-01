Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs Dimensity 720 – what's better?

Snapdragon 820 vs Dimensity 720

Snapdragon 820
VS
Dimensity 720
Snapdragon 820
Dimensity 720

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 (Mali-G57 MC3) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
  • Announced 4-years and 9-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 8 score – 294K vs 168K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 820
vs
Dimensity 720

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 820
168785
Dimensity 720 +75%
294535
CPU 63233 94712
GPU 56800 72127
Memory 26215 67407
UX 23240 56445
Total score 168785 294535

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 820
813
Dimensity 720 +110%
1706
Image compression 48 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.36 images/s -
Speech recognition 19.45 words/s -
Machine learning 17 images/s -
Camera shooting 10.75 images/s -
HTML 5 0.68 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 231.4 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 41 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 43 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 30 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Realme V3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Dimensity 720

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2150 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 11 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall
GPU frequency 624 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 256 48
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2015 July 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 MT6853V
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site

