Snapdragon 820 vs Dimensity 720
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 (Mali-G57 MC3) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17.07 GB/s)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
- Announced 4-years and 9-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 8 score – 294K vs 168K
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|63233
|94712
|GPU
|56800
|72127
|Memory
|26215
|67407
|UX
|23240
|56445
|Total score
|168785
|294535
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
322
Dimensity 720 +61%
519
Multi-Core Score
813
Dimensity 720 +110%
1706
|Image compression
|48 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|8.36 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|19.45 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|17 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|10.75 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|0.68 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|231.4 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|43 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|30 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Realme V3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Dimensity 720
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|256
|48
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|July 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|MT6853V
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site
