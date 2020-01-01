Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (with Adreno 530 graphics) and MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Performs 11.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.9 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 8 score – 130K vs 80K
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 820 +98%
322
Helio A22
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 820 +50%
817
Helio A22
544
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 820 +63%
130512
Helio A22
80259

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 4
Frequency 2150 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 11 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 624 MHz 660 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 64
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops 42.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced November 2015 June 2018
Class Flagship Low end
Model number MSM8996 MT6762M
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

