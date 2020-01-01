Snapdragon 820 vs Helio A22
We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (with Adreno 530 graphics) and MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 11.6x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.9 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 8 score – 130K vs 80K
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Announced 2-years and 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 820 +98%
322
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 820 +50%
817
544
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 820 +63%
130512
80259
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|660 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|64
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|42.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|June 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8996
|MT6762M
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
