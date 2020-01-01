Snapdragon 820 vs Helio G35
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
27
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 9.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 130K vs 109K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 4-years and 8-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2150 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 820 +83%
322
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
817
Helio G35 +23%
1006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 820 +20%
130512
109082
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Helio G35
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|32
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|June 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8996
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
