We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Performs 9.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 130K vs 109K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 4-years and 8-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2150 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 820 +83%
322
Helio G35
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 820
817
Helio G35 +23%
1006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 820 +20%
130512
Helio G35
109082

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2150 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 11 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 624 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 32
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2015 June 2020
Class Flagship Low end
Model number MSM8996 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G35 and Snapdragon 820, or ask any questions
