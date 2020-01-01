Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs Helio G85 – what's better?

Snapdragon 820 vs Helio G85

Snapdragon 820
Snapdragon 820
VS
Helio G85
Helio G85

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Performs 9.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 122% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
  • Announced 4-years and 6-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 195K vs 130K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 820
322
Helio G85 +12%
361
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 820
817
Helio G85 +56%
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 820
130512
Helio G85 +50%
195961

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Helio G85

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2150 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 11 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 624 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 32
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops 54 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 April 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site MediaTek Helio G85 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
6 (50%)
6 (50%)
Total votes: 12

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
2. Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
6. Samsung Exynos 9611 vs MediaTek Helio G85
7. HiSilicon Kirin 710F vs MediaTek Helio G85
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs MediaTek Helio G85
9. MediaTek Helio G80 vs MediaTek Helio G85
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 vs MediaTek Helio G85

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G85 and Snapdragon 820, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish