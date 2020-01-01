Snapdragon 820 vs Helio G85
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
30
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 9.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 122% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.41 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
- Announced 4-years and 6-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 195K vs 130K
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
322
Helio G85 +12%
361
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
817
Helio G85 +56%
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
130512
Helio G85 +50%
195961
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Helio G85
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|32
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|54 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|April 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|MediaTek Helio G85 official site
