Snapdragon 820 vs Helio G90
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76 MC4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
39
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
41
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 2.9x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
- Announced 3-years and 9-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 130K
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
322
Helio G90 +59%
513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
817
Helio G90 +103%
1661
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
130512
Helio G90 +73%
225894
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Helio G90
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|256
|64
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|172.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|July 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|MT6785
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|MediaTek Helio G90 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1