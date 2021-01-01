Snapdragon 820 vs Helio G90T
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
39
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Announced 3-years and 9-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 168K
- Higher GPU frequency (~28%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|63233
|97777
|GPU
|56800
|79772
|Memory
|26215
|57178
|UX
|23240
|45700
|Total score
|168785
|288389
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
322
Helio G90T +54%
495
Multi-Core Score
813
Helio G90T +101%
1634
|Image compression
|48 Mpixels/s
|96.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|8.36 images/s
|14 images/s
|Speech recognition
|19.45 words/s
|30.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|17 images/s
|26.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|10.75 images/s
|13.1 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.68 Mnodes/s
|1.89 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|231.4 Krows/s
|499.9 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|52 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|55 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Helio G90T
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali-G76MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|256
|64
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|July 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
