We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Announced 3-years and 9-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 168K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~28%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 820
vs
Helio G90T

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 820
168785
Helio G90T +71%
288389
CPU 63233 97777
GPU 56800 79772
Memory 26215 57178
UX 23240 45700
Total score 168785 288389

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 820
322
Helio G90T +54%
495
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 820
813
Helio G90T +101%
1634
Image compression 48 Mpixels/s 96.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection 8.36 images/s 14 images/s
Speech recognition 19.45 words/s 30.8 words/s
Machine learning 17 images/s 26.1 images/s
Camera shooting 10.75 images/s 13.1 images/s
HTML 5 0.68 Mnodes/s 1.89 Mnodes/s
SQLite 231.4 Krows/s 499.9 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 52 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[High]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2150 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 11 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 624 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 256 64
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced November 2015 July 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
10 (27.8%)
26 (72.2%)
Total votes: 36

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90T and Snapdragon 820, or ask any questions
