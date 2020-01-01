Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs Helio P22 – what's better?

Snapdragon 820 vs Helio P22

Snapdragon 820
Snapdragon 820
VS
Helio P22
Helio P22

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Performs 12.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
  • Announced 2 years and 7 months later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 820 +99%
152625
Helio P22
76843
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Helio P22

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2150 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 624 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 CorePilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 May 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 MT6762R
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site MediaTek Helio P22 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P22 and Snapdragon 820 or ask any questions
