We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Performs 10.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.93 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 130K vs 103K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2150 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 820 +110%
322
Helio P23
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 820 +26%
130512
Helio P23
103316

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2150 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 11 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 624 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 32
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops 49.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2015 August 2017
Class Flagship Low end
Model number MSM8996 MT6763V/CT
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

