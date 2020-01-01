Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs Helio P65 – what's better?

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P65 (Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Performs 8.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 122% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 186K vs 130K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 820
817
Helio P65 +56%
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 820
130512
Helio P65 +43%
186675

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Helio P65

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2150 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 11 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 624 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 32
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops 56.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 June 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site MediaTek Helio P65 official site

