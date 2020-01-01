Snapdragon 820 vs Helio P65
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P65 (Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
22
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 8.8x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 122% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.41 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
- Announced 3-years and 8-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 186K vs 130K
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
322
Helio P65 +9%
352
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
817
Helio P65 +56%
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
130512
Helio P65 +43%
186675
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Helio P65
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|11 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|820 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|32
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|56.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|June 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|MediaTek Helio P65 official site
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3