Snapdragon 820 vs Helio P70
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
51
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Announced 2-years later
- Has 4 more cores
- Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 190K vs 130K
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 820 +7%
322
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
817
Helio P70 +71%
1395
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
130512
Helio P70 +46%
190902
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Helio P70
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|11 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|256
|48
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|255 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
