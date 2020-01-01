Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs Helio P70 – what's better?

Snapdragon 820 vs Helio P70

Snapdragon 820
Snapdragon 820
VS
Helio P70
Helio P70

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 190K vs 130K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 820
817
Helio P70 +71%
1395
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 820
130512
Helio P70 +46%
190902

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Helio P70

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2150 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 11 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 624 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 256 48
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops 255 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 October 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site MediaTek Helio P70 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (13.3%)
13 (86.7%)
Total votes: 15

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 820
2. Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 820
3. Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 820
4. Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 820
5. Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 820
6. Snapdragon 675 and Helio P70
7. Exynos 9611 and Helio P70
8. Snapdragon 712 and Helio P70
9. Snapdragon 710 and Helio P70
10. Snapdragon 460 and Helio P70

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P70 and Snapdragon 820, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish