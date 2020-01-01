Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs Helio P95 – what's better?

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
  • Announced 4-years and 4-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 214K vs 130K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 820
322
Helio P95 +24%
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 820
817
Helio P95 +84%
1502
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 820
130512
Helio P95 +64%
214296

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Helio P95

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2150 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 11 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 PowerVR GM9446
Architecture Adreno 500 PowerVR Rogue
GPU frequency 624 MHz 970 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 256 12
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 APU 2.0
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 February 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site MediaTek Helio P95 official site

