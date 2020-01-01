Snapdragon 820 vs Helio P95
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Announced 4-years and 4-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
- Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 214K vs 130K
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
322
Helio P95 +24%
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
817
Helio P95 +84%
1502
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
130512
Helio P95 +64%
214296
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Helio P95
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|970 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|256
|12
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|February 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
