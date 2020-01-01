Snapdragon 820 vs Helio X20
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 4.1x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 12.8 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
- Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 8 score – 130K vs 93K
- Announced 6-months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Has 6 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 820 +22%
322
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
817
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 820 +40%
130512
93425
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Helio X20
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|10
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3 billion
|TDP
|11 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|780 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|256
|64
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|May 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|MT6797
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
