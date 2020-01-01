Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs Helio X20 – what's better?

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Performs 4.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 12.8 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 8 score – 130K vs 93K
  • Announced 6-months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Has 6 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 820 +22%
322
Helio X20
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 820 +40%
130512
Helio X20
93425

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Helio X20

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 10
Frequency 2150 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 20 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3 billion
TDP 11 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 624 MHz 780 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 256 64
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 May 2015
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 MT6797
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site MediaTek Helio X20 official site

