We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Performs 10.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 366% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • 54% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~39%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
  • Has 4 cores more

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 820 +198%
152625
Snapdragon 435
51164
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 435

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2150 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 624 MHz 450 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 96
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X9
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2015 February 2016
Class Flagship Low end
Model number MSM8996 MSM8940
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 435 and Snapdragon 820 or ask any questions
