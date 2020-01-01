Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 435
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 10.4x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 366% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- 54% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~39%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- Has 4 cores more
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 820 +198%
152625
51164
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 820 +157%
324
126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 820 +38%
809
585
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|450 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|February 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8996
|MSM8940
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
