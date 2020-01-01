Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 450
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 299% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 1800 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 820 +115%
324
151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
809
Snapdragon 450 +20%
972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
88067
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|June 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8996
|SDM450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
