Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 450 – what's better?

Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 450

Snapdragon 820
Snapdragon 820
VS
Snapdragon 450
Snapdragon 450

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 299% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Announced 1 year and 8 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 450

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2150 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 624 MHz 600-650 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 96
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X9
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2015 June 2017
Class Flagship Low end
Model number MSM8996 SDM450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 450 and Snapdragon 820 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish