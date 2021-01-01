Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Announced 5-years and 3-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 247K vs 168K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|63233
|-
|GPU
|56800
|-
|Memory
|26215
|-
|UX
|23240
|-
|Total score
|168785
|247488
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
322
Multi-Core Score
813
|Image compression
|48 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|8.36 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|19.45 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|17 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|10.75 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|0.68 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|231.4 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8996
|SM4350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1