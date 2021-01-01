Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 480

Snapdragon 820
VS
Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 820
Snapdragon 480

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 5-years and 3-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 247K vs 168K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 820
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 820
168785
Snapdragon 480 +47%
247488
CPU 63233 -
GPU 56800 -
Memory 26215 -
UX 23240 -
Total score 168785 247488

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 48 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.36 images/s -
Speech recognition 19.45 words/s -
Machine learning 17 images/s -
Camera shooting 10.75 images/s -
HTML 5 0.68 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 231.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2150 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 11 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 624 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 256 -
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X51
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2015 January 2021
Class Flagship Low end
Model number MSM8996 SM4350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 730
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 730G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 765G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 855
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 vs Snapdragon 730G
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 vs Snapdragon 720G
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 vs Snapdragon 460

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 820, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish