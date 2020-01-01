Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 625
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 299% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Has 4 cores more
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 820 +74%
152625
87799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 820 +89%
324
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
809
Snapdragon 625 +28%
1032
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|February 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|MSM8953
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
Cast your vote
11 (61.1%)
7 (38.9%)
Total votes: 18
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 636