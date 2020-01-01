Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 630
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 180% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 10.66 GB/s)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 820 +69%
152625
90219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 820 +84%
324
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
809
Snapdragon 630 +22%
987
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 508
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|163 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|10.66 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 642
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|May 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|SDM630
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
