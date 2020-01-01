Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 632
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 299% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 1800 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 130K vs 122K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Announced 2-years and 8-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 820 +22%
322
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
817
Snapdragon 632 +30%
1061
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 820 +6%
130512
122692
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 632
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|11 W
|7 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|725 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|124.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X9 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|June 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|SDM632
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
