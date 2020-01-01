Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 632 – what's better?

Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 632

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 299% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 130K vs 122K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 820 +6%
130512
Snapdragon 632
122692

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 632

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2150 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 11 W 7 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 624 MHz 725 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 256 96
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops 124.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1

Connectivity

Modem X12 X9 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2015 June 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 SDM632
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 632 and Snapdragon 820, or ask any questions
