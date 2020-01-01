Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 650
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the older 6-core Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 3.3x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Announced 9 months later
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 1800 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
- Has 2 cores more
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 820 +72%
152625
88859
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 820 +19%
324
273
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
809
Snapdragon 650 +1%
821
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|6
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|600 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon V56
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|February 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|MSM8956
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site
Cast your vote
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
- Samsung Exynos 7880 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 650