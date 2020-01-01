Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 652
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the older 8-core Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 3.3x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Announced 9 months later
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 1800 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Has 4 cores more
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 820 +26%
324
258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
809
Snapdragon 652 +22%
987
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
99413
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|600 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|February 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|MSM8976
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
