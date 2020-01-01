Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 662
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Performs 83% better in floating-point computations
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Announced 4-years and 3-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 130K
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 820 +3%
322
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
817
Snapdragon 662 +73%
1416
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
130512
Snapdragon 662 +37%
178999
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 662
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|272 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|SM615
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
