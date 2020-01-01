Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 662 – what's better?

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Performs 83% better in floating-point computations
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Announced 4-years and 3-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 130K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 820
130512
Snapdragon 662 +37%
178999

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 662

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2150 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 11 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 624 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 96
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops 272 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2015 January 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 SM615
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site

