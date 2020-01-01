Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 678
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 41% better in floating-point computations
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Announced 5-years and 2-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 130K
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~28%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
322
Snapdragon 678 +38%
443
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
817
Snapdragon 678 +72%
1404
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
130512
Snapdragon 678 +66%
217148
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 678
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|354 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|December 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|SDM678
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|-
