Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 712
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Performs 61% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Announced 3-years and 4-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 8 score – 228K vs 130K
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2150 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
322
Snapdragon 712 +27%
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
817
Snapdragon 712 +86%
1517
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
130512
Snapdragon 712 +75%
228816
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 712
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3 billion
|TDP
|11 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|550 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|310 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|February 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|SDM712
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
