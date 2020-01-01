Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 712 – what's better?

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Performs 61% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Announced 3-years and 4-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 8 score – 228K vs 130K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2150 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 820
130512
Snapdragon 712 +75%
228816

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 712

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2150 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3 billion
TDP 11 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 616
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 624 MHz 550 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 128
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops 310 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X12 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2015 February 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 SDM712
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site

