Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Performs 29% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Announced 4-years and 3-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 130K
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2150 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
322
Snapdragon 720G +77%
571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
817
Snapdragon 720G +112%
1728
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
130512
Snapdragon 720G +115%
281004
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 720G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|SM7125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
