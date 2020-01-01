Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 730 – what's better?

Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 730

Snapdragon 820
Snapdragon 820
VS
Snapdragon 730
Snapdragon 730

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Performs 29% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Announced 3 years and 6 months later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 730

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2150 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 624 MHz 500 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 128
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem X12 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2015 April 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 SM7150-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
18 (37.5%)
30 (62.5%)
Total votes: 48

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 820 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish