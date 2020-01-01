Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 732G
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Announced 4-years and 11-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 282K vs 130K
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2150 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
322
Snapdragon 732G +77%
570
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
817
Snapdragon 732G +122%
1817
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
130512
Snapdragon 732G +116%
282295
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 732G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|810 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|486 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|August 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|SM7150-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
