We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Announced 4-years and 11-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 392K vs 270K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 820
vs
Snapdragon 750G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 820
270048
Snapdragon 750G +45%
392197
CPU 71915 120338
GPU 90703 92398
Memory 44715 72671
UX 58026 102436
Total score 270048 392197
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 48 Mpixels/s 119.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection 8.36 images/s 18.1 images/s
Speech recognition 19.45 words/s 30.1 words/s
Machine learning 17 images/s 28.55 images/s
Camera shooting 10.75 images/s 18.5 images/s
HTML 5 0.68 Mnodes/s 2.38 Mnodes/s
SQLite 231.4 Krows/s 612.55 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 61 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 750G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2150 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 11 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 624 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 128
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 694
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X52
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2015 September 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 SM7225
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site

