Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 750G
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Announced 4-years and 11-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 392K vs 270K
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|71915
|120338
|GPU
|90703
|92398
|Memory
|44715
|72671
|UX
|58026
|102436
|Total score
|270048
|392197
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
320
Snapdragon 750G +108%
664
Multi-Core Score
816
Snapdragon 750G +147%
2015
|Image compression
|48 Mpixels/s
|119.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|8.36 images/s
|18.1 images/s
|Speech recognition
|19.45 words/s
|30.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|17 images/s
|28.55 images/s
|Camera shooting
|10.75 images/s
|18.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.68 Mnodes/s
|2.38 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|231.4 Krows/s
|612.55 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|37 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|61 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 750G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 694
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|SM7225
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
