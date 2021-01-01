Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 765
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Announced 4-years and 2-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 8 score – 291K vs 168K
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- Performs 20% better in floating-point computations
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2150 MHz)
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|63233
|92922
|GPU
|56800
|94326
|Memory
|26215
|61048
|UX
|23240
|52552
|Total score
|168785
|291067
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
322
Snapdragon 765 +48%
477
Multi-Core Score
813
Snapdragon 765 +122%
1803
|Image compression
|48 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|8.36 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|19.45 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|17 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|10.75 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|0.68 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|231.4 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 765
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|256
|192
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|600 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|SM7250-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
