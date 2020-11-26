Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 765G – what's better?

Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 765G

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Announced 4-years and 2-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 130K
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • Performs 17% better in floating-point computations
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2150 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 820
130512
Snapdragon 765G +142%
315356

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 765G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2150 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 11 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 620
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 624 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 256 192
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops 582 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 696
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X52
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2015 December 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 SM7250-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 820, or ask any questions
Avatar
JPA 30 June 2020 20:46
The SD 765G looks better than the old SD 820. I am thinking of renewing my current mi 5 for the mi 10 lite or the OnePlus Nord.
+1 Reply
Avatar
Soukyuu 26 November 2020 17:54
Yep, thinking about the same. Though the Poco X3 NFC is nearly the same (735G) and is currently way cheaper thanks to the BF deals...
0 Reply
