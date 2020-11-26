Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 765G
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Announced 4-years and 2-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 130K
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- Performs 17% better in floating-point computations
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2150 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
322
Snapdragon 765G +84%
592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
817
Snapdragon 765G +124%
1826
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
130512
Snapdragon 765G +142%
315356
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 765G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|256
|192
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|582 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996
|SM7250-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
