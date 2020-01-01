Snapdragon 821 vs A10 Fusion
We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (with Adreno 530 graphics) and Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Performs 4.5x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 175K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
343
A10 Fusion +128%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
A10 Fusion +86%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175868
A10 Fusion +43%
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|-
