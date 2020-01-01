Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

Snapdragon 821 vs A10 Fusion

We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (with Adreno 530 graphics) and Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Performs 4.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 175K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821
343
A10 Fusion +128%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 821
758
A10 Fusion +86%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821
175868
A10 Fusion +43%
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 4 4
Frequency 2342 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 3 MB 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 653 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2016 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8996 Pro -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Snapdragon 821 or ask any questions
