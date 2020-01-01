Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Performs 60% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 175K
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821
343
A11 Bionic +174%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 821
758
A11 Bionic +209%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821
175868
A11 Bionic +80%
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 4 6
Frequency 2342 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 3 MB 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 500 -
GPU frequency 653 MHz -
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2016 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8996 Pro -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Snapdragon 821 or ask any questions
