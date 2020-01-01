Snapdragon 821 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
53
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 60% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 175K
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
343
A11 Bionic +174%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
A11 Bionic +209%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175868
A11 Bionic +80%
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|4
|6
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|-
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|-
