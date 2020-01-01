Snapdragon 821 vs Kirin 658
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 658 (Mali-T830 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Performs 12.7x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 658
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- Announced 8 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821 +80%
343
191
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Kirin 658 +11%
843
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175868
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|4x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2350 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|March 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|-
