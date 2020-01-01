Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs Kirin 710F – what's better?

Snapdragon 821 vs Kirin 710F

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Announced 2 years and 6 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~53%)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 821
758
Kirin 710F +80%
1364
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821 +3%
175868
Kirin 710F
170235

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 3 MB 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 653 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2016 January 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 Pro -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710F and Snapdragon 821 or ask any questions
