We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Announced 2 years later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 175K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • Performs 6% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821
343
Kirin 810 +78%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 821
758
Kirin 810 +167%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821
175868
Kirin 810 +83%
322421

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 3 MB 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 653 MHz 820 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2016 June 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 Pro -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Snapdragon 821 or ask any questions
