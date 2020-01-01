Snapdragon 821 vs Kirin 810
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
51
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Announced 2 years later
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 175K
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
- Performs 6% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
343
Kirin 810 +78%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Kirin 810 +167%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175868
Kirin 810 +83%
322421
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|June 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|-
