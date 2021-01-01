Snapdragon 821 vs Kirin 820
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 820 (Mali-G57 MP6) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
55
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
56
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 820
- Announced 3-years and 8-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 9 score – 439K vs 247K
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29.8 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|62991
|135652
|GPU
|90961
|129505
|Memory
|36699
|77124
|UX
|55683
|94518
|Total score
|247731
|439675
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
341
Kirin 820 +89%
644
Multi-Core Score
756
Kirin 820 +226%
2467
|Image compression
|51.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|7.96 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|15.4 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|14 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|10.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|0.71 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|239.7 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|33 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Honor X10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Kirin 820
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali-G57 MP6
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|579 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|March 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|-
