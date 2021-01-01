Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs Kirin 820 – what's better?

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 820 (Mali-G57 MP6) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 820
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 9 score – 439K vs 247K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 821
vs
Kirin 820

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 821
247731
Kirin 820 +77%
439675
CPU 62991 135652
GPU 90961 129505
Memory 36699 77124
UX 55683 94518
Total score 247731 439675
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 821
341
Kirin 820 +89%
644
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 821
756
Kirin 820 +226%
2467
Image compression 51.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 7.96 images/s -
Speech recognition 15.4 words/s -
Machine learning 14 images/s -
Camera shooting 10.7 images/s -
HTML 5 0.71 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 239.7 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 33 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor X10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Kirin 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 11 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Mali-G57 MP6
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall
GPU frequency 653 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 256 96
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops 579 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 22
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced August 2016 March 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 Pro -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site -

