We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Performs 4.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 8-months later
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 821
761
Kirin 950 +70%
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821 +2%
177524
Kirin 950
173287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 11 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 653 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 256 64
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2016 November 2015
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8996 Pro -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 950 and Snapdragon 821, or ask any questions
