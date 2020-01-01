Snapdragon 821 vs Kirin 950
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
30
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
39
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Performs 4.3x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 8-months later
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 25.6 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
346
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
761
Kirin 950 +70%
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821 +2%
177524
173287
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Kirin 950
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|11 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|256
|64
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|November 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|-
