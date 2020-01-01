Snapdragon 821 vs Kirin 955
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
40
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Performs 4.3x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 25.6 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2342 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
343
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Kirin 955 +47%
1112
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175868
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|April 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|-
