We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Performs 84% better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Higher GPU frequency (~59%)
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 218K vs 175K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.3

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821
343
Kirin 960 +11%
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 821
758
Kirin 960 +110%
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821
175868
Kirin 960 +24%
218909

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 3 MB 4 MB
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 653 MHz 1037 MHz
Cores - 8
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2016 October 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8996 Pro -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 960 and Snapdragon 821 or ask any questions
