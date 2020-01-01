Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Snapdragon 821 vs Kirin 970

Snapdragon 821
Snapdragon 821
VS
Kirin 970
Kirin 970

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Performs 50% better in floating-point computations
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 175K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821
343
Kirin 970 +14%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 821
758
Kirin 970 +84%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821
175868
Kirin 970 +34%
235052

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 3 MB 2 MB
Process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 653 MHz 746 MHz
Cores - 12
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced July 2016 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8996 Pro -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

