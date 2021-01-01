Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs Dimensity 1000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 821 vs Dimensity 1000

Snapdragon 821
VS
Dimensity 1000
Snapdragon 821
Dimensity 1000

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • Announced 3-years and 4-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 9 score – 444K vs 247K
  • Performs 54% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2342 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 821
vs
Dimensity 1000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 821
247731
Dimensity 1000 +79%
444315
CPU 62991 141266
GPU 90961 146104
Memory 36699 84463
UX 55683 69537
Total score 247731 444315
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 51.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 7.96 images/s -
Speech recognition 15.4 words/s -
Machine learning 14 images/s -
Camera shooting 10.7 images/s -
HTML 5 0.71 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 239.7 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Dimensity 1000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 11 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall
GPU frequency 653 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 256 144
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops 800 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2016 November 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8996 Pro MT6889
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site

