Snapdragon 821 vs Dimensity 1000
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
- Announced 3-years and 4-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 9 score – 444K vs 247K
- Performs 54% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2342 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|62991
|141266
|GPU
|90961
|146104
|Memory
|36699
|84463
|UX
|55683
|69537
|Total score
|247731
|444315
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
341
Dimensity 1000 +101%
687
Multi-Core Score
756
Dimensity 1000 +285%
2914
|Image compression
|51.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|7.96 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|15.4 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|14 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|10.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|0.71 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|239.7 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Dimensity 1000
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|9
|Shading units
|256
|144
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|800 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|29.87 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|November 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|MT6889
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1