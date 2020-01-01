Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Announced 4-years and 5-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 176K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 821
176362
Dimensity 700 +62%
286122
CPU 58492 -
GPU 54966 -
Memory 29058 -
UX 32663 -
Total score 176362 286122

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 821
757
Dimensity 700 +128%
1727
Image compression 51.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 7.96 images/s -
Speech recognition 15.4 words/s -
Machine learning 14 images/s -
Camera shooting 10.7 images/s -
HTML 5 705.6 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 239.7 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 11 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall
GPU frequency 653 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 -
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2016 November 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 Pro -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

