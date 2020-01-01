Snapdragon 821 vs Dimensity 700
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17.07 GB/s)
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Announced 4-years and 5-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 176K
- Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|58492
|-
|GPU
|54966
|-
|Memory
|29058
|-
|UX
|32663
|-
|Total score
|176362
|286122
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
344
Dimensity 700 +56%
538
Multi-Core Score
757
Dimensity 700 +128%
1727
|Image compression
|51.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|7.96 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|15.4 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|14 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|10.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|705.6 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|239.7 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Dimensity 700
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|November 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
