Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs Dimensity 820 – what's better?

Snapdragon 821 vs Dimensity 820

Snapdragon 821
VS
Dimensity 820
Snapdragon 821
Dimensity 820

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 820 (Mali-G57 MC5) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17.07 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Announced 3-years and 10-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 457K vs 247K
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2342 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 821
vs
Dimensity 820

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 821
247731
Dimensity 820 +85%
457802
CPU 62991 122740
GPU 90961 140736
Memory 36699 70356
UX 55683 115848
Total score 247731 457802
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 821
756
Dimensity 820 +219%
2415
Image compression 51.2 Mpixels/s 138.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection 7.96 images/s 22.05 images/s
Speech recognition 15.4 words/s 39.5 words/s
Machine learning 14 images/s 31.45 images/s
Camera shooting 10.7 images/s 23.4 images/s
HTML 5 0.71 Mnodes/s 2.93 Mnodes/s
SQLite 239.7 Krows/s 755.75 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 35 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Dimensity 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 11 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Mali-G57 MC5
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall
GPU frequency 653 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 5
Shading units 256 80
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced August 2016 May 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 Pro MT6875
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
6. MediaTek Dimensity 820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
7. MediaTek Dimensity 820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
8. MediaTek Dimensity 820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
9. MediaTek Dimensity 820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
10. MediaTek Dimensity 820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 820 and Snapdragon 821, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish