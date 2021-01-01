Snapdragon 821 vs Dimensity 820
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 820 (Mali-G57 MC5) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17.07 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
- Announced 3-years and 10-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 457K vs 247K
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2342 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|62991
|122740
|GPU
|90961
|140736
|Memory
|36699
|70356
|UX
|55683
|115848
|Total score
|247731
|457802
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
341
Dimensity 820 +56%
531
Multi-Core Score
756
Dimensity 820 +219%
2415
|Image compression
|51.2 Mpixels/s
|138.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|7.96 images/s
|22.05 images/s
|Speech recognition
|15.4 words/s
|39.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|14 images/s
|31.45 images/s
|Camera shooting
|10.7 images/s
|23.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.71 Mnodes/s
|2.93 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|239.7 Krows/s
|755.75 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|35 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Dimensity 820
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|5
|Shading units
|256
|80
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|May 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|MT6875
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site
