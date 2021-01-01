Snapdragon 821 vs Helio A22
We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (with Adreno 530 graphics) and MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
13
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
22
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Performs 12.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 172K vs 79K
- Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.9 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|58492
|31590
|GPU
|54966
|4050
|Memory
|29058
|26715
|UX
|32663
|14479
|Total score
|172577
|79429
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 821 +108%
337
162
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 821 +39%
745
537
|Image compression
|51.2 Mpixels/s
|21.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|7.96 images/s
|4.32 images/s
|Speech recognition
|15.4 words/s
|9.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|14 images/s
|5.34 images/s
|Camera shooting
|10.7 images/s
|2.22 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.71 Mnodes/s
|0.56 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|239.7 Krows/s
|141.75 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Helio A22
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|660 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|64
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|42.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|June 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|MT6762M
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
