Snapdragon 821 vs Helio A22

Snapdragon 821
VS
Helio A22
Snapdragon 821
Helio A22

We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (with Adreno 530 graphics) and MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Performs 12.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 172K vs 79K
  • Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.9 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 821
vs
Helio A22

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 821 +117%
172577
Helio A22
79429
CPU 58492 31590
GPU 54966 4050
Memory 29058 26715
UX 32663 14479
Total score 172577 79429
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 821 +108%
337
Helio A22
162
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 821 +39%
745
Helio A22
537
Image compression 51.2 Mpixels/s 21.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection 7.96 images/s 4.32 images/s
Speech recognition 15.4 words/s 9.3 words/s
Machine learning 14 images/s 5.34 images/s
Camera shooting 10.7 images/s 2.22 images/s
HTML 5 0.71 Mnodes/s 0.56 Mnodes/s
SQLite 239.7 Krows/s 141.75 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 4
Frequency 2342 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 32 KB
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 11 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 653 MHz 660 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 64
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops 42.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced July 2016 June 2018
Class Flagship Low end
Model number MSM8996 Pro MT6762M
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

