Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs Helio G35 – what's better?

Snapdragon 821 vs Helio G35

Snapdragon 821
Snapdragon 821
VS
Helio G35
Helio G35

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 110K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 4 years later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821 +95%
343
Helio G35
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 821
758
Helio G35 +32%
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821 +59%
175868
Helio G35
110882

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 653 MHz 680 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced July 2016 June 2020
Class Flagship Low end
Model number MSM8996 Pro -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 7

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G35 and Snapdragon 821 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish