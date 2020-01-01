Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs Helio G70 – what's better?

Snapdragon 821 vs Helio G70

Snapdragon 821
Snapdragon 821
VS
Helio G70
Helio G70

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Supports 122% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
  • Announced 3 years and 7 months later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 196K vs 175K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 821
758
Helio G70 +68%
1273
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821
175868
Helio G70 +12%
196665

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Helio G70

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 3 MB 320 KB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 653 MHz 820 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2016 January 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 Pro -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site MediaTek Helio G70 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
12 (42.9%)
16 (57.1%)
Total votes: 28

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G70 and Snapdragon 821 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish