Snapdragon 821 vs Helio G90

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76MC4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
  • Announced 3 years and 1 month later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 175K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821
343
Helio G90 +50%
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 821
758
Helio G90 +118%
1652
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821
175868
Helio G90 +28%
225534

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Helio G90

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 653 MHz 720 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced July 2016 July 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 Pro -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site MediaTek Helio G90 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90 and Snapdragon 821 or ask any questions
