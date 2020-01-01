Snapdragon 821 vs Helio G90T
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
44
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
47
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Announced 3 years and 1 month later
- Has 4 cores more
- Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 175K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
343
Helio G90T +44%
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Helio G90T +117%
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175868
Helio G90T +64%
288623
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali-G76MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|800 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|July 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
