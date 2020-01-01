Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs Helio G95 – what's better?

Snapdragon 821 vs Helio G95

Snapdragon 821
Snapdragon 821
VS
Helio G95
Helio G95

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Announced 4 years and 2 months later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 8 score – 302K vs 175K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821
343
Helio G95 +50%
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 821
758
Helio G95 +116%
1635
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821
175868
Helio G95 +72%
302733

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Helio G95

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 653 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2016 September 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 Pro -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site MediaTek Helio G95 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G95 and Snapdragon 821 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish